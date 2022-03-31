Bulls land D-2 standout DE Ross

Bowie State transfer defensive end Jonathan Ross decided to celebrate his birthday in style by committing to the South Florida Bulls after a weekend official visit to Tampa. Ross terrorized offenses in the CIAA racking up 10 sacks and 29 TFLs last season after missing his 2020 season due to covid canceling the Bulldogs' season.

Ross was a standout high school player in Maryland before landing at Bowie State close to home, he will now travel down to Tampa to play for the Bulls.

USF beat out Hawaii for the talented pass rusher's services.