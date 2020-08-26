Clearwater (Fla.) wide receiver Cardrece Mobley has been leaning toward USF for some time and he pulled the trigger and committed to the Bulls on Wednesday night. Mobley spoke with Bulls Insider about his decision and what he liked about the program that led to his verbal pledge.

"They made it feel like home so that is really what got me to commit," Mobley said. "I love how they run the program and how the coaches have a relationship outside of football. What separated USF was how they got my attention by checking up with me every day and making sure me and my parents were doing good."