South Florida's new defensive line coach Kevin Patrick and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's relationship with Dogherty HS (Ga.) three-star defensive lineman Stantavious Smith played a big role in flipping the talented defender from FAU to USF. Smith spent the weekend in Tampa with the new staff and new Bulls head coach Alex Golesh and that really made the difference when it came down to making a decision.

"I committed mainly because of coach KP & coach Orlando but coach Golesh is that guy that built up Tennesse. I believe in him and his staff and that they are going to change USF around," Smith told Bulls Insider.

Stay tuned to Bulls Insider for more on Smith's commitment to USF.