Bulls land Auburndale standout Scooby Davis
A longtime lean, Auburndale safety Elijah Davis made things official announcing his commitment to South Florida on Tuesday night via social media. Davis is the second commitment for the 2022 class ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news