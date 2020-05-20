Bulls land a Tank for 2021 class
Rebuilding the defensive line is a key piece of the recruiting strategy for South Florida in the 2021 class and Jeff Scott and his staff got great news on Wednesday night when top defensive tackle ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news