Bulls land a QB for 2021
New South Florida offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has been looking nationally for a quarterback to lead the 2021 class and he found his signal-caller, however, it was a lot closer to home. S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news