Bulls land a pair of transfer OLs

South Florida picked up a pair of big commits for the offensive line where the Bulls need some bigger bodies to overcome some depth issues for Jeff Scott's program entering the third season.

Two-way lineman Derrell Bailey Jr. committed to the Bulls after two years at Virginia Tech where he did not see any action. The Tennessee native was a top 20 prospect in his home state coming out of high school. Bailey has all four years to play four seasons as a covid redshirt this past season.

Mike Lofton was a 2020 signee by Central Florida from Calvery Christian in Clearwater and played in three games at center this season seeing extensive action in the game against Bethune-Cookman for the Knights and two games in 2020 at guard as well. Lofton is in the same boat with four seasons of eligibility remaining.