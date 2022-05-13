Bulls jump in on Riverdale safety Clarke
Riverdale HS (Fla.) safety Jaheim Clarke feels like he is one of the top defensive backs in the Sunshine State in the 2023 class and not enough schools have taken notice of him, but one coach who d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news