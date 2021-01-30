Bulls jump in on Mississippi DT
South Florida defensive line coach Da'Quan Bowers liked what he saw this week from Southaven (Ms.) defensive tackle Aaron Bryant on film and the Bulls extended an unusual offer. There isn't exactly a pipeline between Northwestern Mississippi and Tampa, but the offer was intriguing to Bryant who lives just south of the Memphis area.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news