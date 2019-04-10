Bulls in the hunt for Gainesville DT
Gainesville (Fla.) defensive tackle Gentle Hunt didn’t have far to travel to check out South Florida on a recent trip. Hunt plans to be back in Tampa again for the Bulls spring game and he recaps h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news