{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 13:03:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulls in good standing with another McCloud

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

South Florida already has Jordan McCloud on the roster and Jeff Scott and his staff are already working on his younger, but bigger brother Kobe McCloud. The Gaither HS standout is a linebacker and has garnered considerable attention for a class of 2022 player.

McCloud tries to intercept a pass during LB v RB drills at RCS Orlando
McCloud tries to intercept a pass during LB v RB drills at RCS Orlando (Rivals.com)
