Bulls in early on talented DL Douglas
Destrehan, La.- South Florida coaches have made an early push for defensive lineman Elijah Douglas from Pine Forest HS in Pensacola, Fla. Douglas made the drive across I-10 to the Rivals Camp Series event in NOLA last Sunday, and Bulls Insider caught up with him to get an update on his recruitment and where the Bulls stand in it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news