Bulls impress Jax safety Jenkins during summer visit
South Florida coaches have been looking to add length and size to the defense since Charlie Strong arrived in Tampa and one of the current safety targets brings that to the table. Jacksonville safe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news