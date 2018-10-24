RunningTheBulls.com basketball reporter and basketball recruiting analyst Russ Wood answers questions from Bulls fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a typical message board post. On to the inquiries.

RoyMVPDaniel asks: Nikola Scekic. What can we really expect to see from him this season?

Scekic has had a good offseason. He is in better shape and has been practicing with more confidence, in practice, than at any time during last season. However, I do not expect him to make a huge leap from last season. I think he’ll continue to play about 15 minutes per game but average six and six on the season. Those may not seem like huge numbers, but if he is averaging six rebounds per game that would more than double Scekic’s rebounding from last season.

Can Michael Durr have a freshman impact similar to David Collins?

Freshmen tend to have some ups and downs, especially bigs, but I believe Durr will be an impact player for the Bulls. The guards seem comfortable passing the ball to him and Durr has a good feel for the game around the basket in traffic. I expect him to make 50 percent of his two-point field goal attempts and around 740 percent of his free throws. Haven't seen much on Rashard Williams. What's his game like and do you see a guy that can really help USF down the road? Does he have potential to be more than just a small time role player?

I do not expect Rashun Williams to have the type of impact that Durr and Xavier Castaneda will have, but by the time things are all said and done, he could be better than both of them. He is learning to play one of the most difficult positions on the court – small forward – and Williams has scary upside. He is a tough, hard-nosed player who is versatile and has a great motor. He is going to be a good one in time. Larry Dixon appears to be Coach Gregory's right hand man on the recruiting trail. What are your thoughts on him as a coach and recruiter?

Coach Dixon certainly had a very fruitful 2019 recruiting cycle. He was the lead recruiter for both B.J. Mack and Jamir Chaplin. He will have an impact on the Bulls recruiting in Georgia and he will open doors for USF into North Carolina. I love the way he interacts with the bigs during practice, and since he is 6-foot-7 they seem to have a lot of trust in what he is showing them to do. His communication style is different from the other coaches in practice and the players really seem to take to his coaching methods.



The coaches are working hard in recruiting the state of Florida. When can you see their hard work paying off?

We’ll see it start paying off in November in Durr (Oldsmar Christian in Oldsmar and Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton) and point guard Laquincy Rideau (Blanche Ely in Pompano Beach). Also Madut Akec, once he's cleared to play, attended high school in Florida for four years at Victory Rock Prep.



Can this team be fairly consistent shooting the ball?

They should be better than fairly consistent. Collins and Lang make shots at a high level whenever I’m at practice. If Rideau shoots the ball as well as he did during his sophomore season at Gardner Webb (37.5 percent on the perimeter) that would be huge. The player who has impressed me the most is Castaneda. He wasn’t known for his shooting in high school or in the Nike EYBL but he has a nice stroke.

ChiTownBull1 asks: What do you see as the biggest weakness with this team?

Probably the inexperience of the bigs. Scekic is the Bulls only big man with game experience. Durr, Alexis Yetna and Antun Maricevic have all looked good in practice but they have yet to play a Division I game.



How will coaches try to counteract this perceived weakness?

Lots of video study. Over the years when I talk to guys who had very successful first years in a program, the thing they said that was a difference maker for them was watching video. They watched video of themselves in practice and they watched lots of “scout” video of their opponents to help prepare them for games.

USF_Dave asks: Will anyone except the transfers be sitting out this year?

Freshman forward Madut Akec has a fractured bone in his (left I think) foot and has not practiced in some time. The good news is that he is not in a boot. I’ve watched him on the exercise bike and doing some a medicine ball exercises.

What's the big man rotation?

I think the season begins with Scekic starting, but Durr could work his way into the starting lineup if Scekic doesn’t perform.