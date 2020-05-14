News More News
Bulls have plan to develop Alabama safety Jeffery

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Three-star Alabama based safety Cam Jeffery has plenty of suitors, but one of the schools recruiting him the hardest of late is South Florida. The American Christian Academy standout spoke with Bulls Insider about his current recruitment and conversations with new USF coaches including head coach Jeff Scott.

Jeffery would be a big get for the new Bulls staff as they extend their recruiting net into neighboring states (Rivals.com)
