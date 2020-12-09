BullsInsider - Bulls handle the Hatters, 73-62

The University of South Tampa Bulls defeated the Stetson University Hatters, 73-92 on Tuesday night. The Bulls held double-digit leads throughout the entire second period of play.

The game ended in decisive fashion, but most of the first half was competitive, with the two teams trading leads throughout the first 15 minutes of play. With a little more than a minute to go in the period, USF had a seven point, 33-26 lead. Driving layups made by USF’s David Collins followed by Jamir Chaplin opened the lead up to 11 points, the largest lead of the game for either team to that point. Chaplin would answer a missed three-pointer by Stetson with one of his own to put the Bulls up by 14, 40-26 at the halftime break.

The Bulls’ smallest lead of the second half was 11 points, 42-31, just a couple of minutes into the period. USF’s David Collins kicked off an unanswered ten point run to put the Bulls up 21, 52-31, with 14:34 remaining in the game. The Hatters would eventually claw their back to an 11 point deficit, to lose the game 73-62 in regulation.

Collins led all shooters with 18 points, sinking 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. He also finished with nine rebounds. Justin Brown was the second high scorer, with 14 points, going 5-8 from the field. The other two Bulls in double digit scoring, Alexis Yetna and Caleb Murphy, scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Just three Hatters scored in double digits. Rob Perry led the pack with 15, including going 4-4 from the free throw line. Mahamadou Diawara also went 4-4 from the mark and finished with ten points. Chase Johnston finished with 13 points.

USF head men’s basketball coach, Brian Gregory, praised his opponent after the game.

“I think first and foremost,” said Gregory, “I think Don is doing a great job.”

He then quickly moved to his critic of his own team.

“We started out defensive intensity was really good, which was a point of emphasis. And then, the last ten minute I thought we played well, I was pleased and praise the Guys at halftime for the 12 assists on 14 baskets really shared the ball move the ball, and guys are moving off the ball on 24 baskets.”

Gregory also offered a short summary of what he expects as they head to Atlanta to meet LSU in Atlanta on Saturday.

You know,” said Gregory, “in the guards, when they drive, LSU and the SEC teams have great length, they’re gonna swarm the ball, you got to be able to kick it out and make plays for other people. That’s why I was so pleased again, with the assist from Caleb and assist from David.

USF will meet LSU at State Farm Arena on Saturday. Television is not yet available for this game. The Bulls improve to 3-2 with the win.



