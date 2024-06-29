St. Frances (Md.) receiver Jeremiah Koger took a secret midweek official visit to Tampa and that helped South Florida flip the Wake Forest commit to the Bulls. Koger gives the Bulls a big outside target for Alex Golesh's potent offense.

Koger explained to Bulls Insider his decision.

"USF felt like home since the first time I visited. They have a great staff who show lots of love. Another reason I committed is that the passing offense that they have created has proven itself to be one of the better passing offenses in the country," he said.

USF receivers coach L'Damian Washington and his experience as a coach and player was an important factor in Koger's decision to become a Bull.

"Coach Washington also played a big role in my commitment with him being an ex-NFL receiver with a build like myself and the knowledge that he has about the position I know that I can learn from him.

Koger took a secret midweek official visit to Tampa just before the dead period that really escalated the Bulls' standing in his recruitment. The vision of the program and the future under Golesh stood out to him.

"What stood out to me was the plan that they have at USF. With the way they are moving in the football direction along with the facilities soon to come, USF will easily become a top team in college football," he said.

When he broke the news to Golesh and his staff, Koger said the moment was a special one for him.

"The staff was super excited for me to be joining them. It felt nothing short of amazing," he said.

USF now has 22 commitments for the 2025 class with Koger's pledge.