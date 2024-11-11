Bulls flip Toledo CB commit Gavin Jenkins

Union County (Fla.) cornerback Gavin Jenkins made the trip over to South Florida over the weekend to watch the Bulls game against Navy and take an official visit. While the game didn't work out like Jenkins or the Bulls would've liked, the visit solidified his decision to flip his commitment from Toledo to USF.

Jenkins shared the news Monday night on his social media channels. Cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke played a large role in landing Jenkins commitment.

"The relationship I have with Coach DVD and Coach (Alex) Golesh made me feel right where I needed to be to stay in Florida," Jenkins told Bulls Insider.

The official visit went well, but that is what Jenkins expected, however, the treatment from the staff really stood out.

"It was great they greeted me, but that's what they're supposed to do," he joked. "On the other side of that, it was straight love."

Jenkins gives the Bulls a big corner for the 2025 class and helps fill in a big hole in that area of the class with a good in-state defender.

When asked what he would bring to the table for the Bulls, Jenkins had a simple but clear answer, "I'm a lockdown corner."