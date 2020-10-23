BullsInsider - Bulls fall to Golden Hurricane, 42-13

The University of South Florida Bulls took their first-ever loss to the University of Tulsa, a 42-13 beating to remember. The Bulls couldn’t do much of anything they wanted on either side of the ball.





IT WAS OVER WHEN

Late in the third quarter, the Bulls had just given up a big momentum shifting touchdown that would put them down two scores. Four plays into the drive, Noah Johnson’s pass is intercepted by Zaven Collins and returned 38 yards for touchdown that essentially put the game out of reach for the Bulls.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Demeric Prince ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He accounted for nearly a quarter of Tulsa’s offense.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

205-38.1. Cade Fortin left the game after playing just one series due to an unknown injury. He was 2-2 for 25 yards and also had a 33 yard run in his limited action, giving him a quarterback rating of 205. Jordan McCloud, who started the game, also completed two passes, going 2-7 for a total of eight yards. That gave him a quarterback rating of just 38.1.

WHAT A PLAY

It was the middle of the third quarter and the Bulls had just gotten their first touchdown of the game, a four yard pass from Noah Johnson to Bryce Miller. On the third play of the next Tulsa possession, Prince takes a handoff 62 yards for a Tulsa touchdown. The points were big, but the timing was crucial as the Bulls had just pulled within eight points of the Golden Hurricane.

THE BOTTOM LINE

There’s a lot to say about the challenges facing a new coaching staff during a once in a century pandemic. However, it is awfully hard to see positives with this team and the ways they have struggled this season. The season will get tougher before it gets easier, as they will now prepare for a road trip to #24 Memphis in two weeks. They will have a lot of work to do if they want to prevent another embarrassing performance.



