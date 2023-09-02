BOWLING GREEN, KY- Things looked very bright for South Florida in the first half of the season opener and first game for head coach Alex Golesh as the Bulls held a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Western Kentucky scored 34 points while USF only scored a single second-half touchdown leading to a 41-24 loss in L.T. Smith Stadium. “It was a really good test for us in week one to see where we are. It is hard to evaluate until you see the film. There was a lot of good in handling what an away game is against a good football team. It was a fight until the end. From an execution standpoint, the three turnovers, we have to score in the red zone and that is the difference in the game. The interception on the four-yard line that put the game out of reach,” Golesh said. The game was extremely slow, lasting four hours and nine minutes. The Bulls also had several lulls during the game offensively with three straight punts on just 12 plays in the second quarter and later six straight drives that yielded no points including two trips to the red zone. The Bulls were just two-for-four in the red zone while the Hilltoppers went 3-3. That was the difference in the game. “The lull was very much execution on our front and I felt comfortable with what we saw and what we were doing. There were a handful of touchdowns we left out there. We went three and out, three and out and three out there,” Golesh said. Hilltoppers quarterback redshirt senior Austin Reed passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers and a rushing touchdown to lead the way for Western Kentucky.

Byrum Brown was electric on the ground but turnovers proved costly at key moments (USF Media Relations)

USF had a hard time countering the play of the veteran quarterback and redshirt freshman Byrum Brown was hit-and-miss for the Bulls showing off his running skills with 160 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 25 carries, but he was just 15/34 passing for 166 yards with two interceptions and a key fumble that JaQues Evans recovered and returned for a touchdown to ice the game. The running back play was a highlight for USF in the game with Nay’Quan Wright rushing for 111 yards on 17 carries. Michel Dukes added 64 yards on eight carries, but he did not play much in the second half. “It sucks, I won’t say I had a great one, I could’ve made better reads out there and done more to help the team get the victory,” Wright said. Receiver Khafre Brown who has battled injuries since arriving at USF was one of the few bright spots in the passing game with an 84-yard touchdown on one of his three catches for 95 yards. Sean Atkins had five catches for 43 yards. Byrum Brown said the offense just needs to clean some things up to get things going on that side of the ball. “We got the run game going and the we set the tempo. We could’ve done some things here and there and some missed opportunities here or there, but we will get those corrected,” Byrum Brown said. Golesh gave his quarterback some props after the game as he is still very young and won’t turn 19 until later this month. “We didn’t protect him Byrum today. Byrum is a tough ass dude and I’ll ride with him as our quarterback,” Golesh said. For his part, the redshirt freshman quarterback said the team held it together through adversity. “We played as a team and we didn’t point fingers. I can’t wait to get it right with this group,” he said. The Bulls didn’t help themselves with three turnovers on offense including one on the four-yard line. “You’ve got to take what the defense gives you and we didn’t execute in the red zone and on third down. We can have as many yards as we can, in situational football we were 8/21 on third down and 4/5 on fourth downs and 12/26 that ain’t going to get it done,” Golesh said. South Florida’s defense sacked Reed zero times and only had two hurries on 50-plus dropbacks. The Bulls ran out more than 22 players on the defensive side of the ball and 19 players registered defensive stats in the game. Daquan Evans, DJ Gordon IV and Jaelen Stokes each had give tackles and safety Logan Berryhill added two huge PBUs and four tackles as part of the deep defensive rotation. Golesh said the rotation and the speed of the game played into the way the Bulls practiced. “The one thing that helps practicing against our offense is you have to stay fresh. It was going to be a fast-paced offense throwing it 50 times. We played all the guys we trusted. I was happy with our ability to get off the field on third down,” he said. The Bulls held the high-powered Western Kentucky offense to just 465 yards and 6/16 on third downs. “I thought the defense got off the field and some critical times. Western was 6 for 16 on third down and one of two on fourth down.” On the special teams front, punter Andrew Stokes was also a bright spot for the Bulls with six punts for 48.3 yard average and three nailed inside the 20. John Cannon hit a 37-yard field goal on his lone attempt.

HOW IT HAPPENED