FORT LAUDERDALE, FL- South Florida coaches have made recruiting the whole state of Florida a focus and new offensive coordinator Travis Trickett has focused in on landing some players from the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. One of the players Trickett has targeted is Dillard HS receiver Tastean Reddicks who recently transferred from Deerfield Beach HS. We caught up with Reddicks recently to get some insight on USF's recruitment of him.