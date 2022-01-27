It looked like South Florida might not be very active leading up to the second football signing period, but new defensive coordinator Bob Shoop wanted to add some depth at outside linebacker/rush end and a pass rusher and he snapped up West Bloomfield (Mich.) athlete Michael Williams. Williams was a national recruit prior to an injury sidelining him in 2021 and is a dynamic pass rusher and linebacker hybrid.

He had 20+ sacks in his final season after missing his junior year and the entire 2021 offseason leading up to his final year in high school.