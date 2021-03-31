TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 31, 2021) – There was a lot of writing on the wall that the South Florida men’s basketball program could see another player decide to leave the program in the near future. Today junior center Michael Durr told BullsInsider.com that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He becomes the seventh player to do so since the end of the Bulls' season.

