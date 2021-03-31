Bulls C Michael Durr is the latest to enter the transfer portal
TAMPA, Fla., (MAR. 31, 2021) – There was a lot of writing on the wall that the South Florida men’s basketball program could see another player decide to leave the program in the near future. Today junior center Michael Durr told BullsInsider.com that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He becomes the seventh player to do so since the end of the Bulls' season.
Durr started 85 of the 87 games during his career with the Bulls, including all 19-games that he appeared in during the 2020-21 season.Tendonitis in his knees caused him to miss three games late in the season. Durr averaged 26.4 minutes, 8.8 points and his 7.9 rebounds per game was both a team high and ranked tied for third in the American Athletic Conference. He blocked 18 shots and shot 79.0 percent from the charity stripe. Durr has consistently improved his free throw percentage each season and turned himself into one of the Bulls’ most reliable free throw shooters.
