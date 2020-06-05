Bulls among the top three standing out to Hill
South Florida has been in hot pursuit of Atlantic Community HS (Fla.) corner Jahbari Hill. Hill spoke with Bulls Insider about his interest in the Bulls and which schools are sticking out to him in the recruiting process.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news