Bulls address immediate QB need with Fortin
New South Florida coach Jeff Scott needed competition at the quarterback position and he stunned several P5 programs on the eve of National Signing Day landing former North Carolina quarterback Cad...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news