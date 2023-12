South Florida added another key piece to the 2024 class on Saturday with the commitment of Purcell Marian (Ohio) three-star jumbo athlete Levi Smiley. Smiley took an official visit to Tampa last weekend and after pondering his future in Florida made the decision to commit. Smiley comes to the Bulls as a defensive lineman as a jumbo ATH commitment.

"The culture and the energy of the school and program in and of itself was there for me," Smiley said of his decision to commit.

The strong official visit experience helped a lot as well.

"It was amazing," he said of his official visit experience in Tampa last weekend. "My favorite part was meeting all of the players from my position to other skill positions on the team and how much they love it there."