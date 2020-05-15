With Mitchell Wilcox departed for the NFL, South Florida first-year head coach Jeff Scott needed some help at the tight end position and he got one of the few options on the grad transfer market in former Northern Illinois tight end Mitchell Brinkman.

Brinkman appeared in all 12 games starting 10 of them for the Huskies last year. He was the second-leading receiver on the team with 34 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns. He redshirted as a junior in 2018 but played in 37 total games during his four seasons in DeKalb.

Rivals Recruiting Analyst shared his thoughts on Brinkman earlier this spring.

"It's not an amazing tight end crop in the portal this year so Brinkman is very intriguing because of his production on the field. He’s shown not only good hands and the ability to be a safety valve for his quarterbacks but he’s a willing blocker too. He’s not elite but he’s very solid. He’s improved a ton since coming out of high school."

Brinkman joins senior Jacob Mathis, junior Frederick Lloyd, sophomore Chris Carter and freshman Holden Willis as potential tight ends in that room.

