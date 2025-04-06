Bulls add Lakeland safety CJ Cresser

Lakeland safety CJ Cresser will stay close to home after committing to South Florida. Cresser adds another dynamic defensive back to the 2026 class and the Bulls edged out Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, and West Virginia to land the talented defensive back.

Cressed committed following an unofficial visit to Tampa on Saturday.

"The reason why I decided to commit to USF was because it feels like home every time I visit and the coaches have a good plan for me education-wise and playing-wise," he said of his decision.

Safeties coach James Rowe built the relationship with Cresser and that bonded helped seal the deal for the Bulls.

"I’m close with Coach Rowe because he always takes time to listen and provide guidance, making our relationship feel more like a partnership more than a coach-player type of thing," he said.

Cresser is the highest rated recruit in the Bulls' 2026 class so fa,r checking in just under a four-star at a 5.7 Rivals ranking.