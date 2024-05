Former Durant HS (Fla.) standout Jaylen Wharton will be heading to USF after a stint at Walters State College JUCO. The school announced Wharton's signing on Saturday. Wharton did a prep year at Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia prior to enrolling at the JUCO in Tennessee.

Last year he averaged 5 points per game in just under 13 minutes per game as a freshman for the Senators. He has three years of eligibility remaining.