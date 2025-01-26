Bulls add DB Mallary to 2025 class

South Florida tapped into the Miami area for their probable final 2025 high school commitment Dorian Mallary Jr. The Immaculata La Salle High School standout was the top all-around player on his team playing both ways as the team's quarterback. In Tampa, he projects as a defensive back.

The Bulls hosted Mallary for a private workout and that led to his offer this month.

"It started up a couple of weeks ago when I did a private workout for them," Mallary said of his recruitment to USF.

Mallary spent this weekend in Tampa for his official visit and that sealed the deal on his commitment.

"I liked how comfortable they made me feel coming in when it was time to sit down and talk it felt like it was someplace I could be for four years," Mallary said of his decision to commit.

Bulls cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke helped Mallary along the expedited process and the pair bonded more during the young defender's official visit.

"I love that guy he was one of the first coaches to come give me a chance he makes me feel like once I get there," Mallary said of Van Dyke. "I will be okay with him and Coach Keyon (Helton). They made me and my family feel really comfortable with my decision and on the visit."

Mallary picked the Bulls over Florida International who hosted him for an official visit the previous weekend before his trip to Tampa. He will be a cornerback for the Bulls.

"It feels amazing I always thought I would be here so now it is like a stepping block to try and get to the next level," Mallary said