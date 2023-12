Rebuilding the defensive line has been priority number one on the defensive side of the ball for USF in the 2024 class. Head coach Alex Golesh and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick added a big piece of that puzzle with the commitment of JUCO defensive end Jaylen Pettus on Saturday. The Iowa Western CC (IA) defensive linemen will head to sunny Florida after playing his high school and JUCO ball in Iowa.

Pettus comes to USF with two years of eligibility remaining.

He had seven sacks, and 15.5 tackles for a loss in 11 games this past season finishing fifth in tackles for the Reivers.