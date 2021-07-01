Bulls add Byrum Brown to 2022 class

As a junior in the spring season, Brown threw for 1,879 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions while running for 602 yards and ten touchdowns.

"The family atmosphere, the coaches and the quarterbacks who have thrived in the system before me such as Deshaun Watson that is why I committed," Brown said.

South Florida added another piece to the 2022 recruiting puzzle with Rolesville (NC) quarterback Byrum Brown . Brown guided his high school team to the state championship this spring before falling in the state championship game after an undefeated season to that point.

Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and head coach Jeff Scott were honest with Brown about the quarterback position plans after the Bulls took Gunnar Smith last month as a commitment at quarterback as well.

"Coach Weis and coach Scott told me that some of the quarterbacks in their quarterback room now will be going in the portal and they want to take two quarterbacks in this class. It doesn't bother me being the second quarterback. I just want to compete," he said.

In June, Brown visited and worked out for the staff, and he was impressed with everything he saw and heard. That relationship and the way everything was communicated to the Brown family made it easier for him to commit.

"I felt really comfortable with my decision to commit because USF has been transparent with us throughout the whole process and we spoke about everything for a long time. Coach Weis and I have built a great relationship and I talk with him a lot and buy into what he wants to do. I'm excited to be a Bull."

Brown is the third commit for the small 2022 class for USF and all three are on the offensive side of the ball thus far. He is looking forward to avenging his state championship game loss in May this upcoming season.

"It feels great to be committed now I can focus on getting Rolesville High School a State Championship," he said. "I played in the championship game in May with a hip pointer and now I'm 100-percent again so being committed to USF is great because I can focus on Rolesville."