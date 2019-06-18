News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-18 16:45:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Bulls add a QB who knows Bell well in Rodemaker

Mjyqfxaw822lor2vu28p
Rodemaker poses in USF gear during his visit this spring
Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

Valdosta (Ga.) quarterback Tate Rodemaker picked up his first scholarship offer in November from then Valdosta State head coach Kerwin Bell. Seven months later Rodemaker committed to Bell now the o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}