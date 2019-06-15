South Florida coaches have been working four-star offensive line target Miller Merriweather-Lewis non-stop over the recent months and the hard work paid off when he committed to the Bulls on Saturday.

“I have known I wanted to commit for some time now. I just wanted it to be an in person conversation with Coach Strong,” Merriweather-Lewis told RTBs. “When I told him coach Strong said, ‘that’s all I need to hear.’”

Merriweather-Lewis detailed his interest in the Bulls several times with RTBs including this article below just a few days ago that hinted at a probable commitment.

click here to read that article