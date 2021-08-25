Bulls 2022 combo guard target cuts list
Pike (IN) High School combo guard Ryan Conwell has cut his list to 10 schools.
A 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, Conwell announced he is down to Appalachian State, Charlotte, Indiana State, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, Nevada, Northern Kentucky, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Wichita State.
Conwell is scheduled to take an official visit to USF Sept. 10. He plans to commit to a school before his senior season at Pike begins.