Bulls 2022 combo guard target cuts list

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, Conwell announced he is down to Appalachian State , Charlotte , Indiana State , Middle Tennessee , Murray State , Nevada , Northern Kentucky , South Florida , Virginia Tech and Wichita State .

Pike (IN) High School combo guard Ryan Conwell has cut his list to 10 schools.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.