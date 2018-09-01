Ja’Queze Kirby is just starting to see his recruitment grow. South Florida, Winthrop and Georgia Teach each contacted Kirby on June 15, the first day college coaches could call or text members of the 2020 class, Old Dominion and South Alabama have also been in contact with the four-star Georgia wing.

2020 wing Ja'Queze Kirby at the USF Elite Camp Photo by: Russ Wood/RTB

Of those schools Kirby, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing out of Jeff Davis (Hazlehurst, GA) High School, told RunningTheBulls.com that he is hearing from USF and Georgia Tech the most right now. Assistant coach Larry Dixon is leading the Bulls recruitment efforts to land Kirby. “It’s been pretty chill,” Kirby said of the relationship he’s established with Dixon. “He’s been keying on me, he’ll call or text me every now and then just checking up on me and how I’m doing. Just normal conversations.” Currently ranked the No. 112 ranked prospect in the junior class, Kirby stuffed the stat sheet during his sophomore campaign at Jeff Davis to the tune of 19.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game per MaxPreps.com stats.