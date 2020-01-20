News More News
Brown joins the 2020 USF class after his weekend OV

Kelly Quinlan
South Florida tapped into Jeff Scott's old stomping grounds with their latest commit North Charleston (SC) wideout Sincere Brown. The First Baptist School standout made the call to commit on Monday night after his weekend official visit to Tampa.

The former Appalachian State commit flipped to the Bulls and he said the new USF staff impressed him with their approach and personalities.

Brown poses during his official visit to Tampa this past weekend
