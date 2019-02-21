TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (17-8, 7-6 AAC) head coach Brian Gregory met with the media ahead of the Bulls rematch in Texas against No. 9 ranked Houston. The Cougars (25-1, 12-1 AAC) defeated USF in Tampa, 69-60 on January 19, in what Gregory described as a "rock fight" following the game.

Coach Gregory answered questions about Houston, David Collins and Laquincy Rideau who sat out the Florida College game to nurse injuries, and talked about the contributions the two USF walk-ons make to the basketball program.

Watch the complete video of Coach Gregory's media availability in the video player below.