TAMPA, OCT. 13, 2020 -- When the USF men's basketball team takes the court next month Brian Gregory will be without one of his key players. Redshirt junior guard Ezacuras Dawson III will not play in the upcoming season. Gregory made the announcement that Dawson has opted out of the 2020-21 basketball season due to concerns over the coronavirus during a Tuesday media availability.

Dawson did not participate in voluntary workouts, which began on June 15, nor did he join his teammates when the coaching staff began working out the players in late July. He eventually returned to campus August 23.

Feb 20, 2020; USF Bulls guard Ezacuras ‘Zack’ Dawson III drives to the basket against Wichita State center Jaime Echenique (21) at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

A consensus four-star prospect out of South Miami H.S. Dawson was ranked No. 113 overall in the Rivals150 for the class of 2017 and the No. 7 prospect in the state of Florida. He originally committed to Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound combo guard averaged 4.4 points, 1.6 assists and 0.8 rebounds in five games for the Cowboys before leaving the program in December 2017 and transferring to USF in May 2018. Dawson sat out the 2018-19 season per NCAA transfer rules. Heading into the 2019-20 season, Dawson was one of the most anticipated newcomers on the team. He appeared in 29 games last season averaging 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He finished the season as the Bulls’ fifth leading scorer. Dawson was also the Bulls' most accurate three-point shooter last season connecting on 37.8 percent of his attempts. Just when it seemed that Dawson was getting comfortable with his role on the team, he had back-to-back double digit scoring games in wins over Tulane and UCF, he sustained a minor injury. Dawson would miss the next two games and, when he returned to action, he struggled to get back into a rhythm in the team’s final seven games. Now that Dawson has left the program, here’s what it means for USF.