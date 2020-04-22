BREAKING: Fla. TE Gunnar Greenwald chooses USF over UCLA, Miami, others
It was just a handful of days ago that Satellite (Fla.) TE Gunnar Greenwald was releasing a top eight that included Miami, UCLA, Louisville, NC State, Purdue, Indiana, UCF, and the Bulls of South F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news