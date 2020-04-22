News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 07:35:39 -0500') }} football Edit

BREAKING: Fla. TE Gunnar Greenwald chooses USF over UCLA, Miami, others

Russell Johnson • RunningtheBulls
Recruiting Writer

It was just a handful of days ago that Satellite (Fla.) TE Gunnar Greenwald was releasing a top eight that included Miami, UCLA, Louisville, NC State, Purdue, Indiana, UCF, and the Bulls of South F...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}