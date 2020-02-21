CELEBRATION, Fla.- One of the top-performing defensive backs at the Rivals Camp stop in Orlando was Charles Brantley. The Venice HS standout was on campus at the beginning of the month and the new Bulls staff led by Jeff Scott made a major impression on him.

"My recruitment is going great, I'm mainly talking to Virginia, USF, Indiana, Pitt, Maryland, Kansas and Florida State is also talking to me," Brantley said.