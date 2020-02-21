News More News
Brantley says Scott bringing the love of football back to USF

Kelly Quinlan
Publisher

CELEBRATION, Fla.- One of the top-performing defensive backs at the Rivals Camp stop in Orlando was Charles Brantley. The Venice HS standout was on campus at the beginning of the month and the new Bulls staff led by Jeff Scott made a major impression on him.

"My recruitment is going great, I'm mainly talking to Virginia, USF, Indiana, Pitt, Maryland, Kansas and Florida State is also talking to me," Brantley said.

Brantley was among the top performing corners at the Rivals Camp last weekend
Brantley was among the top performing corners at the Rivals Camp last weekend (Rivals.com)
