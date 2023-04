TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 1, 2023) – Former Kennesaw State junior Brandon Stroud has committed to transfer to South Florida. He made the announcement via his Twitter account. Stroud, the 2023 ASUN Defensive Player of the Year, reunites with teammates Chris Youngblood and Kasen Jennings who both committed to the Bulls earlier Saturday, plus head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who was named USF head coach after four seasons at KSU.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn6SY8J+Pvi4uIFdJVEggVEhFIEdVWVMhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9RTndnTWJSZXNZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUU53Z01iUmVz WTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmFuZG9uIFN0cm91ZCDirZDvuI8gKEBndmxk c2hvdHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZ3ZsZHNob3Rz L3N0YXR1cy8xNjQyMzI1MDk5NjU4MzEzNzI5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Stroud was the only ASUN player to rank in the top 10 for both rebounding (6.5 RPG; 7th) and steals (1.5 SPG; 6th). He led the Owls in rebounding in a team-high 13 games and reached double figures in rebounds in six games, including three times against conference opponents. The Atlanta native recorded nine multi-steal games on the season, with him posting a career-high (5) in a road victory at Bellarmine. He helped KSU finish the regular season ranked first in the ASUN for steals per game with an average of 8.3 per outing.