TAMPA--

The Boston College Eagles were a little too much for the University of South Florida Bulls on Sunday, winning 74-60. Derryck Thornton and David Collins had strong performances for their respective teams.

The Bulls played in control of most of the first half, maintaining leading 24 minutes of the period. The two teams would tie at 30 with 3:27 before halftime, which would be the point at which the Eagles would take control. They would outscore USF 13-2 down the stretch to take a 43-32 lead into the locker rooms.

In the second half, the Bulls began to chip into the Boston College lead, getting within seven, 43-36, a minute into the period. The Eagles then pulled away, leading by ten a minute later, and by as many as 16, late in the game.

The Bulls’ struggles seemed to coincide with troubles with the officials. With under five minutes remaining in the first half, Boston College had gotten within one point of USF, 28-27. After that point in the period, the Bulls were called for fouls six more times, helping the Eagles take the lead.

Justin Brown and LaQuincy Rideau fouled out, with the former seeing limited minutes due to foul trouble prior to fouling out. David Collins was in foul trouble, with four, but managed to stay in for most of the game.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Bulls, however. Three players finished in double-digit scoring, led by Collins, with 19 points and seven steals. Despite playing limited minutes due to fouls, Rideau was the second highest scoring Bull, finishing with 14 points. Zach Dawson rounded out the top three with 11 points. Michael Durr finished with a team-high six rebounds.

After the game, USF head coach, Brian Gregory, had praise for Boston College.

“Give Boston College a lot of credit,” said Gregory. “They’re 1-0 in the ACC. They played well today. They really hurt us on the glass.”

About his own team, he had less praise.

“We didn’t defend well enough,” said Gregory. “We got out of sorts defensively. Played with intensity, but kind of got over-juiced on our defense. We got caught out of position, over-playing. Offensively, we have got to be able to make some open shots. In the first half, we probably left 10 to 15 points on the rim on layups. You can’t do that.”

The Bulls drop to 1-1, but look to rebound on Wednesday against IUPUI. Tipoff for that game is set for 7 PM EST. Television broadcast will be limited to ESPN3.