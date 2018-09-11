Mack took an official visit to USF Labor Day Weekend and followed that up with a trip to East Carolina last weekend. Yesterday, as RunningTheBulls.com reported , Brian Gregory and assistant coach Larry Dixon visited Mack at Oak Hill then traveled to Charlotte to conduct an in-home visit with his parents.

A one-time Virginia Tech verbal commit, B.J. Mack reopened his recruitment last December, he chose USF over offers from Arkansas, DePaul, East Carolina, Mississippi, Murray State, Hofstra and others.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pounder can score facing up or with his back to the basket. Mack has great touch around the basket, is a good rebounder, uses his body well in traffic, is an above average passer who reads the double-team well and seems to instinctively find open guys. The big bodied post player is strong but will benefit from the strength training and conditioning work that Zach Houghton puts the USF Men’s Basketball players through.

Mack does most of his scoring around the basket but, according to Krossover.com stats, in Nike EYBL and Nike Peach Jam games Mack made 49 percent of the field goals he attempted from 5-to-19 feet. This shows that the big body big man has the potential to be a mid-range specialist.