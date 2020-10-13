BullsInsider - BI TV: Jeff Scott Temple Week

The Bulls finally have a named starter at quarterback, per head football coach, Jeff Scott. Scott and his staff have chosen Jordan McCloud to lead the offense. He had a lot of positive things to say about McCloud's performance in the ECU game, despite the lopsided loss. He spoke about the past game with the Pirates, along with the upcoming Temple game. Scott also announced that a walk-on kicker has made the team.

