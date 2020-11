The USF football season is drawing to a close with just two home games remaining. Head coach, Jeff Scott, talked about the season as it has gone up to now and the impact of losing players for various reasons and for varying lengths of time. For perspective, of the 120 players the program is allowed to have on the team, just 65 are practicing, and some of those players are scout team players and walk-ons. He also talked about the upcoming Navy game.