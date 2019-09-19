Bell updates his commitment status
Back in June, three-star Columbia HS (Fla.) wide receiver Marquez Bell committed to South Florida. Bell announced a twitter a while back that his recruitment was still open so Running the Bulls cau...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news