Last Nov. in New Orleans, USF got off to a good start but saw that momentum quickly turn in a 45-14 loss to Tulane. It was USF’s second consecutive loss to Tulane, giving up 41 points or more in both contests

How important was Tulane's win at Kansas State in both the short and the long term?

Very important on both fronts. Although he had come close numerous times, Willie Fritz had never beaten a Power Five program in his coaching career, and Tulane needed a win like that in the worst way after finishing 2-10 last season. The Green Wave had gone 7-6 or 6-6 with bowl appearances in the previous three years and thought it was ready for a breakthrough before the nearly-month-long displacement due to Hurricane Ida and some coaching friction turned 2021 into a debacle. By beating Kansas State, they proved to themselves they were back on track. More specifically, the way Tulane tackled from start to finish in that game bodes well. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn had rushed for 100 yards in eight consecutive games before the Wave limited him to 81 yards on 20 carries and zero big plays. An ultra-experienced defense, which has three multi-year senior starters in the secondary and a pair of outstanding senior linebackers in Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson, maintained gap integrity for play after play and wrapped up almost every time it touched Vaughn or elusive quarterback Adrian Martinez. The players now know they can win every game they play the rest of the year because the defense will be there regardless of what happens on offense and special teams.

What has keyed Tulane's turnaround from last year's 2-10 team?

I already addressed it briefly in my opening answer, but first and foremost, it is a defense that has allowed the fewest yards and points in the AAC through six games. I can't emphasize the tackling skills enough. In an era when the fundamentals of tackling have crumbled in the NFL and college, Tulane wraps up properly on virtually every play, getting in position with the proper leverage. It has been incredible to watch. The other factor is a harmonious coaching staff. For various reasons, Fritz replaced six assistants after last season. Offensive coordinator Chip Long, whose one season did not go well, left for a similar position at Georgia Tech after his in-your-face coaching technique rubbed players the wrong way. New offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda and receivers coach John McMenamin--both head coaches in Division II last season--had worked together at Division II Central Missouri and meshed well with Fritz, who was Svoboda's predecessor as head coach many years ago at Central Missouri. Also, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is much more comfortable in his second season after learning on the job a year ago. The defense actually played well in the last five games of 2021 after stinking in the first seven, and the carry-over has been huge. The last factor is transfer portal success. Free safety Lummie Young (Duke), defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (TCU), defensive end Tylo Phillips (Lamar). cornerback Lance Robinson (Oklahoma State, 2021), both offensive guards (Kanon Ray, Colorado; Prince Pines, Sam Houston State/Baylor) and two of the top wideouts (Lawrence Keys, Notre Dame: Dea Dea McDougle, Maryland) came from the portal and are all playing well.

Michael Pratt is on the Maxwell Award watch list. What kind of season is he having?

He has been a little up and down, but he had by far his best passing day this past Saturday against East Carolina, throwing for a career-high 326 yards while completing 27 of 34 passes a week after missing the Houston game because of a shoulder injury. He threw about four deep balls right on the money. He did not run much against the Pirates--likely to protect the shoulder--but he was surprisingly effective as a scrambler in the first four games, particularly against Kansas State, when he rushed for 87 on 13 attempts. He had a rough second half throwing against Southern Miss in Tulane's lone loss, but the shoulder might have been bothering him. He also is a tremendous leader who galvanizes everyone around him. HIs backup is not bad, either. Third-string QB Kai Horton came off the bench after one series against Houston and threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, and when Pratt had to come out for a play after his helmet came off against East Carolina, Horton threw a dart for 24 yards coming in cold. It also helps that the receivers, whose performance a year ago was maybe the worst in the FBS, have improved substantially. Duece Watts made a highlight-reel touchdown catch to extend the lead from one score to two scores against ECU. The receivers did not make that play last season.

How do you see this game playing out and what is your final score prediction?

Honestly, it is hard to get a handle on South Florida after it sandwiched abysmal performances against Louisville and East Carolina with pretty darn good performances at Florida and Cincinnati. I am a Florida grad, so I know the Bulls should have forced overtime at the minimum and easily could have won that game. But regardless of what South Florida does Saturday, the constant will be Tulane's defense, which has played very well in all six games (the Wave outgained Southern Miss by nearly 200 yards but was done in by two blocked kicks and a pick six). If the USF secondary struggles like it did against ECU, Pratt will have a field day and it could turn into a rout. And I have not even mentioned Tulane's best offensive player--running back Tyjae Spears. He rushed for 264 yards in the 2021 finale against Memphis and had 85 receiving yards against Houston, including the OT game-winning catch in the end zone. If the Bulls play like they did against Florida and Cincinnati, this one could be tight. I'll split the difference and call it 34-17 for Tulane.



