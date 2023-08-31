With that in mind, BullsInsider.com went behind enemy lines and asked Derrick Deen of InsideHilltopperSports.com about the matchup from the WKU perspective.

Leading the WKU offensive attack is college football’s leading passer from last season, quarterback Austin Reed. A redshirt senior from St. Augustine Beach, FL, Reed threw for 4,746 yards and 40 touchdowns in the 2022 season.

The Hilltoppers and Bulls have met seven times in program history with USF winning four of the matchups including two of the three games played in Bowling Green.

TAMPA, Fla., (Aug. 31, 2023) – South Florida opens its first season under first-time head coach Alex Golesh on the road at Western Kentucky Saturday looking to break the program’s two-game losing streak in season openers. USF is 2-5 all-time in road season openers.

Last season Austin Reed led the nation in passing yards and threw 40 touchdowns. He has a new offensive Coordinator, Drew Hollingshead, what are a few of Hollingshead’s offensive staples and how would you expect to see him try to attack South Florida’s defense?

Hollingshead is an extension of the legendary Mike Leach, which is exactly the type of continuity Western needed following the exit of Zach Kittley in 2022 and Ben Arbuckle in 2023, who took their own Air Raid offenses with them.

Hollingshead joined Leach's Washington State staff in 2016, where he played a significant role in the development of Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew, Anthony Gordon, and Will Rogers. Between seven seasons, Hollingshead got the chance to master the Air Raid. He came to Western coming off a season where he was the inside receivers coach for the Bulldogs.

Expect from this offense what you've seen from the past. The offense will spread the ball out and the running backs corps will see an elevated number of receptions, while tight ends will see a much shorter number. At Washington State in 2019, 10 players saw 10 or more receptions and seven players saw 40 more. I expect the exact same thing here, especially with such a deep receiving corps.

How do you assess the WKU running backs?

The running back room is thin, but it doesn't have to be deep in this offense. The 2022 Mississippi State unit had three backs combine for 232 carries. The Hilltoppers will go into 2023 with five backs, headed by Davion Ervin-Poindexter, who posted 488 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Poindexter's 13 receptions will likely be doubled, nearly tripled in 2023. L.T. Sanders, Elijah Young, and Markese Stepp will each see time on the field, and I'd expect Sanders and Young to be leaned on heavily.

Other than JaQues Evans, who are a few key names on the WKU defense that South Florida fans should be aware of?

The defense will have some troubles this season, unless they really maximize their roles in Tyson Summers’ defense. Defensive back Upton Stout will be a key proponent of the defensive backfield. Safety Rome Weber will be a consistent contributor, and free safety Rickie Davis Jr. may emerge as a key contributor at the position with the returning Talique Allen. Cornerback Davion Williams will a consistently [sic] issue for opposing offenses, having put up five pass breakups.

Defensive linemen Kenyonte Davis (transfer from UT Martin) and redshirt freshman Deante McCray will consistently flash.

Returning linebackers Aaron Key and Niko Cooper will be significant in their roles. A long list of linebackers transferred in that will all make immediate impacts: Rashion Hodge (Iowa Western CC), Devon Lynch (Shepherd University), Sebastian Benjamin (Saint Francis), and RJ Evans (Hutchinson). I could an [sic] eye on Benjamin, especially.

How do you see this game playing out and what is your final score prediction?

Alex Golesh was a brilliant hire for the Bulls. From top to bottom, South Florida looks like a team that will be a good quickly. If Western Kentucky can avoid both a late game slump and early mistakes, the Hilltoppers should come away with a victory.

Final score prediction: 49-28, Hilltoppers victory.



