Behind Enemy Lines: SMU Week

The University of South Florida Bulls will visit the 4-0 Southern Methodist University Mustangs on Saturday. SMU is coming off a solid win over TCU, while the Bulls took their third loss to a ranked opponent of the season against BYU. SMU is undefeated, by three of their wins come against lesser foes. Bulls Insider went Behind Enemy Lines to speak with Hill Topics’ Stephen Peters to get an idea of what Bulls fans can expect to see in Dallas.

BI: SMU pulled off a big win over TCU in a big rivalry game last week. Is there concern about a hangover effect this week against a South Florida squad that is showing signs of life but hasn't won an ACC game in a long time?

Stephen Peters: I think the schedule broke just perfectly for SMU. While USF is down a bit in recent years, having the TCU rivalry game just before conference play starts is a perfect way to avoid any hangover effect. Knowing that SMU had preseason dreams of crashing the predetermined Cincy-UCF title game and with the stellar play of Tanner Mordecai, I don't think SMU is looking past any opponent. Before the season started, I predicted SMU to lose to TCU, but that was before knowing what kind of QB Mordecai was or that his offensive line would be one of two units the FBS having not surrendered a sack so far or that the run game would go for 350 last week.

BI: Sonny Dykes teams are known for high-powered offenses, who are the guys that make this unit go and how do they like to attack teams on the offensive side of the ball?

Stephen Peters: I wrote about this earlier this week, but everything for SMU has started with their most experienced unit, and that is the offensive line. From there, Mordecai has shown the type of damage that can be done to opposing defenses. Having an established offensive line, exceptional play from the receivers is Reggie Roberson Jr. and Rashee Rice and the other OU-transfer in Grant Calcaterra makes the SMU just a nightmare for defensive units. Then you throw in the duo of Ulysses Bentley IV and Tre Siggers and it becomes a death by a thousand cuts type of situation. From what I've seen of Mordecai this season, the SMU offense is geared toward working the middle then looking outside. The offense may not be putting up as many yards as last year but it's more balanced and steady.

BI: Obviously USF fans are well aware of Jim Leavitt since he started the football program, but what is the vibe like ahead of this game, and what impact has he had on the Mustangs' defense this season?

Stephen Peters: The vibe on the defense has been a complete 180. Granted, they're still susceptible to giving up the big play at times, they seem to fly around the field a lot more. The energy Leavitt brings on a daily basis plus the talent that transferred in this year has greatly improved things. However, there is still some work to do, but the more game repetitions this defense gets, the better it will get.

BI: What is the mood around the program after the Big XII expansion that brought Houston in but left SMU out in a similar situation to UCF and USF?

Stephen Peters: The general vibe is to kind of brush the idea of Big XII off. The front from administration, coaches and players is that its of little concern right now, and they're just focused on playing the game - the typical lip service you get when these questions get asked. But of course, athletic director Rick Hart and the SMU administration are being proactive in helping the AAC bring in the best replacement talent it can after losing the bell cows of the conference. When Big XII expansion talk started after the Texas-OU news, it was pretty much a certain that SMU would not get an invite - at least this time. You look at TV numbers for members not named Texas or OU, and they do poorly. TCU does not move the needle in the DFW area, so the adding SMU would have cannibalized the already putrid numbers TCU does in its own market.

Another thing I wrote about, and I'm in a party of one - at least publicly-stated - is SMU needs to go to the PAC 12. A lot of things align that I won't get into, but if we're going to play the crazy game of conference realignment, making seismic moves instead of waiting for things to come to you is the way to go about things.

BI: How do you see this game playing out and can you give a prediction?

Stephen Peters: I really think last week showed SMU is a more complete team on offense than many realize. To go for 350 against a Gary Patterson-led defense really says something. If Mordecai can protect the ball this week and the ground game keeps churning, I think SMU has a pretty easy time handling USF. Of course weather could be a factor, and a break here or there could make things interesting, but as long as SMU doesn't get in its own way for too long, they should be close to covering the spread. Give me SMU 41-20.







